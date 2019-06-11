Royals 3, Tigers 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Beckham ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .232 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .262 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Dixon 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .289 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Hicks 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .220 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Jones cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .257 Totals 32 2 5 2 1 7

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Mondesi ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .280 Soler rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .241 1-Gore pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .297 Cuthbert 3b 2 0 1 1 2 1 .324 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .192 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Totals 33 3 9 3 2 5

Detroit 100 100 000—2 5 0 Kansas City 000 000 12x—3 9 0

1-ran for Soler in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 4, Kansas City 8. 2B_Jones (9), Mondesi (16), Soler (16). HR_Castellanos (7), off Junis; Dixon (6), off Junis; O’Hearn (6), off Hardy. RBIs_Castellanos (24), Dixon (22), Soler (45), Cuthbert (9), O’Hearn (18). SB_Merrifield (9), Mondesi (25), Cuthbert (1), Gore (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Stewart, Castellanos); Kansas City 5 (Gordon 2, Lopez 2, Maldonado). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Kansas City 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Stewart.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull 6 4 0 0 2 5 96 2.78 Hardy, H, 5 1 1 1 1 0 0 20 5.11 Stumpf, H, 5 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 4.24 Alcantara, L, 2-1, BS, 3-3 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 14 4.55 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 7 5 2 2 0 5 89 5.35 Barlow, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.51 Kennedy, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Will Little.

T_2:35. A_20,776 (37,903).

