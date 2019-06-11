Royals 3, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Beckham ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Dixon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Hicks 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|1-Gore pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Cuthbert 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.324
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|2
|5
|Detroit
|100
|100
|000—2
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|12x—3
|9
|0
1-ran for Soler in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 4, Kansas City 8. 2B_Jones (9), Mondesi (16), Soler (16). HR_Castellanos (7), off Junis; Dixon (6), off Junis; O’Hearn (6), off Hardy. RBIs_Castellanos (24), Dixon (22), Soler (45), Cuthbert (9), O’Hearn (18). SB_Merrifield (9), Mondesi (25), Cuthbert (1), Gore (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Stewart, Castellanos); Kansas City 5 (Gordon 2, Lopez 2, Maldonado). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Kansas City 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Stewart.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|96
|2.78
|Hardy, H, 5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|5.11
|Stumpf, H, 5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4.24
|Alcantara, L, 2-1, BS, 3-3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.55
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|89
|5.35
|Barlow, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.51
|Kennedy, S, 5-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.71
Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Will Little.
T_2:35. A_20,776 (37,903).
