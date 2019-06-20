Royals 4, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Polanco dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Sano 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Arraez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Cave rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Astudillo 3b-c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|1-Gore pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Duda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.161
|Arteaga ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|1
|3
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|3
|Kansas City
|300
|100
|00x—4
|10
|0
1-ran for Soler in the 8th.
E_Schoop (6), Astudillo 2 (2). LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (19), Gordon (17), Maldonado (9). HR_Polanco (11), off Sparkman. RBIs_Polanco (38), Gordon 2 (44), Duda (10), Maldonado (13). SB_Hamilton (14), Gore 2 (10). S_Arteaga.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Schoop); Kansas City 2 (Lopez 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 1; Kansas City 5 for 11.
LIDP_Duda. GIDP_Cuthbert 2, Maldonado.
DP_Minnesota 4 (Astudillo, Schoop, Cron), (Arraez, Schoop, Cron), (Arraez, Schoop, Cron), (Schoop, Sano).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 10-3
|4
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|80
|2.58
|Stewart
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|42
|4.50
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sparkman, W, 2-3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|91
|3.62
|Diekman, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.35
|Kennedy, S, 9-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.60
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:37. A_22,683 (37,903).
