Royals 4, Twins 1

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Polanco dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .325 Garver c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Sano 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Cron 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .280 Arraez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Cave rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Astudillo 3b-c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Totals 32 1 5 1 1 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .300 Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .240 Gordon lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .260 Soler dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .247 1-Gore pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Cuthbert 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .282 Duda 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .161 Arteaga ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maldonado c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .215 Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Totals 31 4 10 4 1 3

Minnesota 100 000 000—1 5 3 Kansas City 300 100 00x—4 10 0

1-ran for Soler in the 8th.

E_Schoop (6), Astudillo 2 (2). LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (19), Gordon (17), Maldonado (9). HR_Polanco (11), off Sparkman. RBIs_Polanco (38), Gordon 2 (44), Duda (10), Maldonado (13). SB_Hamilton (14), Gore 2 (10). S_Arteaga.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Schoop); Kansas City 2 (Lopez 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 1; Kansas City 5 for 11.

LIDP_Duda. GIDP_Cuthbert 2, Maldonado.

DP_Minnesota 4 (Astudillo, Schoop, Cron), (Arraez, Schoop, Cron), (Arraez, Schoop, Cron), (Schoop, Sano).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, L, 10-3 4 8 4 4 1 2 80 2.58 Stewart 4 2 0 0 0 1 42 4.50 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sparkman, W, 2-3 7 5 1 1 1 3 91 3.62 Diekman, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.35 Kennedy, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.60

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:37. A_22,683 (37,903).

