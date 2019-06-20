Royals 4, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Plnco dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Sano 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gore pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Arraez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cave rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Astdllo 3b-c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|Kansas City
|300
|100
|00x—4
E_Schoop (6), Astudillo 2 (2). DP_Minnesota 4. LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (19), A.Gordon (17), Maldonado (9). HR_J.Polanco (11). SB_Gore 2 (10), B.Hamilton (14). S_Arteaga (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi L,10-3
|4
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|K.Stewart
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Sparkman W,2-3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Diekman H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy S,9-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:37. A_22,683 (37,903).
