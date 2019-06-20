Listen Live Sports

Royals 4, Twins 1

June 20, 2019 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 4 1 1 0
J.Plnco dh 4 1 1 1 N.Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0
Garver c 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 2
Sano 3b 1 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 0 2 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Gore pr-dh 0 0 0 0
C.Cron 1b 3 0 2 0 Cthbert 3b 4 1 0 0
Arraez ss 4 0 1 0 Duda 1b 4 1 2 1
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Arteaga ss 2 0 0 0
Cave rf 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 1 1
Astdllo 3b-c 3 0 1 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 4 10 4
Minnesota 100 000 000—1
Kansas City 300 100 00x—4

E_Schoop (6), Astudillo 2 (2). DP_Minnesota 4. LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (19), A.Gordon (17), Maldonado (9). HR_J.Polanco (11). SB_Gore 2 (10), B.Hamilton (14). S_Arteaga (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi L,10-3 4 8 4 4 1 2
K.Stewart 4 2 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Sparkman W,2-3 7 5 1 1 1 3
Diekman H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kennedy S,9-11 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:37. A_22,683 (37,903).

