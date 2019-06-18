Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 6, Mariners 4

June 18, 2019 1:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 1b-rf 5 1 1 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 1 0 0
A.Grdon lf 4 1 2 0 Do.Sntn rf 5 0 1 0
Soler dh 3 2 1 2 Vglbach dh 3 1 1 0
Cthbert 3b 4 0 2 1 D.Moore pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 4 1 2 1 T.Bckhm ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Duda 1b 0 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 4 2 2 3
N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 4 0 2 0
Mldnado c 3 1 1 2 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 1
B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0 Wllmson lf 3 0 1 0
Au.Nola 1b 3 0 1 0
Narvaez ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 35 4 10 4
Kansas City 200 000 121—6
Seattle 000 130 000—4

DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Bonifacio (2), M.Smith (7). HR_Soler (19), Maldonado (3), T.Murphy (8). CS_Williamson (1). SF_Maldonado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy 5 7 4 4 3 4
Flynn W,1-0 2 1 0 0 1 4
Diekman H,10 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kennedy S,8-10 1 1 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Tay.Scott 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Milone 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 6
Bass L,1-2 BS,2 1 3 2 2 0 2
Bautista 1 1 1 1 0 0

Flynn pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Kennedy (M.Smith).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:22. A_14,476 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.