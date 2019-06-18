Royals 6, Mariners 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|A.Gordon lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.245
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Duda 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|1
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.263
|Santana rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Murphy c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.300
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|D.Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Williamson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Narvaez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Nola 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Beckham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|1-Moore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|4
|12
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|121—6
|9
|0
|Seattle
|000
|130
|000—4
|10
|0
1-ran for Beckham in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Bonifacio (2), Smith (7). HR_Soler (19), off Bass; Maldonado (3), off Bautista; Murphy (8), off Duffy. RBIs_Soler 2 (51), Cuthbert (11), Bonifacio (3), Maldonado 2 (12), Murphy 3 (18), D.Gordon (22). CS_Williamson (1). SF_Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Lopez); Seattle 4 (Smith, Murphy, Williamson, Beckham). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 4; Seattle 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_A.Gordon, Lopez, Santana. GIDP_Santana.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Merrifield).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy
|5
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|105
|4.64
|Flynn, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|34
|0.93
|Diekman, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.50
|Kennedy, S, 8-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.72
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scott
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|7.71
|Milone
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|81
|3.03
|Bass, L, 1-2, BS, 2-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|4.26
|Bautista
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10.80
Flynn pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Milone 2-1. HBP_Kennedy (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:22. A_14,476 (47,943).
