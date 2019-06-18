Royals 6, Mariners 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .300 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 A.Gordon lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266 Soler dh 3 2 1 2 1 1 .245 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .293 Bonifacio rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .333 Duda 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Maldonado c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .212 Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Totals 35 6 9 6 1 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 2 2 .263 Santana rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Murphy c 4 2 2 3 0 2 .300 Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .231 D.Gordon 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .277 Williamson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .148 Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .256 Narvaez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Nola 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .400 Beckham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 1-Moore pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Totals 35 4 10 4 4 12

Kansas City 200 000 121—6 9 0 Seattle 000 130 000—4 10 0

1-ran for Beckham in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Bonifacio (2), Smith (7). HR_Soler (19), off Bass; Maldonado (3), off Bautista; Murphy (8), off Duffy. RBIs_Soler 2 (51), Cuthbert (11), Bonifacio (3), Maldonado 2 (12), Murphy 3 (18), D.Gordon (22). CS_Williamson (1). SF_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Lopez); Seattle 4 (Smith, Murphy, Williamson, Beckham). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 4; Seattle 2 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_A.Gordon, Lopez, Santana. GIDP_Santana.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Merrifield).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy 5 7 4 4 3 4 105 4.64 Flynn, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 4 34 0.93 Diekman, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 4.50 Kennedy, S, 8-10 1 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.72 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scott 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 25 7.71 Milone 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 6 81 3.03 Bass, L, 1-2, BS, 2-3 1 3 2 2 0 2 18 4.26 Bautista 1 1 1 1 0 0 6 10.80

Flynn pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Milone 2-1. HBP_Kennedy (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:22. A_14,476 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.