Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 6, Mariners 4

June 18, 2019 1:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .300
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
A.Gordon lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266
Soler dh 3 2 1 2 1 1 .245
Cuthbert 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .293
Bonifacio rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .333
Duda 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Maldonado c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .212
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Totals 35 6 9 6 1 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 2 2 .263
Santana rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272
Murphy c 4 2 2 3 0 2 .300
Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .231
D.Gordon 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .277
Williamson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .148
Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .256
Narvaez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Nola 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .400
Beckham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
1-Moore pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Totals 35 4 10 4 4 12
Kansas City 200 000 121—6 9 0
Seattle 000 130 000—4 10 0

1-ran for Beckham in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Bonifacio (2), Smith (7). HR_Soler (19), off Bass; Maldonado (3), off Bautista; Murphy (8), off Duffy. RBIs_Soler 2 (51), Cuthbert (11), Bonifacio (3), Maldonado 2 (12), Murphy 3 (18), D.Gordon (22). CS_Williamson (1). SF_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Lopez); Seattle 4 (Smith, Murphy, Williamson, Beckham). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 4; Seattle 2 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_A.Gordon, Lopez, Santana. GIDP_Santana.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Merrifield).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy 5 7 4 4 3 4 105 4.64
Flynn, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 4 34 0.93
Diekman, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 4.50
Kennedy, S, 8-10 1 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.72
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scott 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 25 7.71
Milone 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 6 81 3.03
Bass, L, 1-2, BS, 2-3 1 3 2 2 0 2 18 4.26
Bautista 1 1 1 1 0 0 6 10.80

Flynn pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Milone 2-1. HBP_Kennedy (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:22. A_14,476 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.