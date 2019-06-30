Royals 7, Blue Jays 6

|Kansas City
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sogard 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|N.Lopez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Smoak dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|A.Grdon lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cthbert 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Drury rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Kansas City
|015
|010
|000—7
|Toronto
|050
|010
|000—6
E_Cuthbert (4). DP_Kansas City 1, Toronto 3. LOB_Kansas City 7, Toronto 5. 2B_N.Lopez (9), H.Dozier (15), Duda (3). 3B_Maile (1). HR_Soler (22), Smoak 2 (14). CS_N.Lopez (1). S_Maile (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|B.Keller W,4-9
|5
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|K.McCarthy H,3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy S,11-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|Aa.Sanchez L,3-11
|3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Kingham
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Biagini
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Law
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Aa.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:09. A_21,727 (53,506).
