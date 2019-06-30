Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 7, Blue Jays 6

June 30, 2019 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld cf-rf 4 1 2 0 Sogard 3b 5 1 2 1
N.Lopez 2b 5 1 2 0 Smoak dh 5 2 2 3
A.Grdon lf 5 1 1 2 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 1 0
H.Dzier 3b 5 1 2 1 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0
Soler rf 4 1 2 2 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 0
B.Hmltn cf 0 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0
Cthbert 1b 3 1 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 0 0
Duda dh 4 0 1 1 Drury rf 2 0 0 0
Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Grrr Jr ph 0 0 0 0
Arteaga ss 3 1 1 0 Maile c 3 1 1 2
Totals 36 7 11 6 Totals 34 6 8 6
Kansas City 015 010 000—7
Toronto 050 010 000—6

E_Cuthbert (4). DP_Kansas City 1, Toronto 3. LOB_Kansas City 7, Toronto 5. 2B_N.Lopez (9), H.Dozier (15), Duda (3). 3B_Maile (1). HR_Soler (22), Smoak 2 (14). CS_N.Lopez (1). S_Maile (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
B.Keller W,4-9 5 8 6 6 2 3
K.McCarthy H,3 2 0 0 0 0 0
Diekman H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kennedy S,11-13 1 0 0 0 1 0
Toronto
Aa.Sanchez L,3-11 3 7 6 6 4 3
Kingham 3 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Biagini 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Law 1 1 0 0 0 2

Aa.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.

Advertisement

T_3:09. A_21,727 (53,506).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.