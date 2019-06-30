Royals 7, Blue Jays 6

Kansas City Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld cf-rf 4 1 2 0 Sogard 3b 5 1 2 1 N.Lopez 2b 5 1 2 0 Smoak dh 5 2 2 3 A.Grdon lf 5 1 1 2 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 1 0 H.Dzier 3b 5 1 2 1 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 1 2 2 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 0 B.Hmltn cf 0 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 Cthbert 1b 3 1 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 0 0 Duda dh 4 0 1 1 Drury rf 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Grrr Jr ph 0 0 0 0 Arteaga ss 3 1 1 0 Maile c 3 1 1 2 Totals 36 7 11 6 Totals 34 6 8 6

Kansas City 015 010 000—7 Toronto 050 010 000—6

E_Cuthbert (4). DP_Kansas City 1, Toronto 3. LOB_Kansas City 7, Toronto 5. 2B_N.Lopez (9), H.Dozier (15), Duda (3). 3B_Maile (1). HR_Soler (22), Smoak 2 (14). CS_N.Lopez (1). S_Maile (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City B.Keller W,4-9 5 8 6 6 2 3 K.McCarthy H,3 2 0 0 0 0 0 Diekman H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kennedy S,11-13 1 0 0 0 1 0 Toronto Aa.Sanchez L,3-11 3 7 6 6 4 3 Kingham 3 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Biagini 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Law 1 1 0 0 0 2

Aa.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.

Advertisement

T_3:09. A_21,727 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.