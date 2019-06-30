Royals 7, Blue Jays 6

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Lopez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gordon lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Dozier 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.233
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Cuthbert 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.173
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Arteaga ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|5
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Smoak dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.227
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Drury rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|a-Guerrero Jr. ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.173
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|3
|5
|Kansas City
|015
|010
|000—7
|11
|1
|Toronto
|050
|010
|000—6
|8
|0
a-walked for Drury in the 9th.
E_Cuthbert (4). LOB_Kansas City 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Lopez (9), Dozier (15), Duda (3). 3B_Maile (1). HR_Soler (22), off Kingham; Smoak (13), off Keller; Smoak (14), off Keller. RBIs_Gordon 2 (52), Dozier (44), Soler 2 (55), Duda (14), Sogard (25), Smoak 3 (37), Maile 2 (9). CS_Lopez (1). S_Maile.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Duda, Maldonado); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Galvis 2). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 14; Toronto 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Cuthbert, Drury, Tellez. GIDP_Gordon, Cuthbert, Maile.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Arteaga, Cuthbert); Toronto 3 (Tellez, Galvis, Sanchez), (Galvis, Tellez), (Maile).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 4-9
|5
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|101
|4.63
|McCarthy, H, 3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.50
|Diekman, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.76
|Kennedy, S, 11-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.27
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 3-11
|3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|3
|73
|6.31
|Kingham
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|40
|8.73
|Biagini
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.41
|Law
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.84
Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kingham 2-0, Biagini 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:09. A_21,727 (53,506).
