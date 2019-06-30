Listen Live Sports

Royals 7, Blue Jays 6

June 30, 2019 4:38 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf-rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .301
Lopez 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .244
Gordon lf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .266
Dozier 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .294
Soler rf 4 1 2 2 1 2 .233
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Cuthbert 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .301
Duda dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .173
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Arteaga ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235
Totals 36 7 11 6 5 8
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .313
Smoak dh 5 2 2 3 0 0 .227
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Hernandez cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .198
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Galvis ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .257
Drury rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .207
a-Guerrero Jr. ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Maile c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .173
Totals 34 6 8 6 3 5
Kansas City 015 010 000—7 11 1
Toronto 050 010 000—6 8 0

a-walked for Drury in the 9th.

E_Cuthbert (4). LOB_Kansas City 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Lopez (9), Dozier (15), Duda (3). 3B_Maile (1). HR_Soler (22), off Kingham; Smoak (13), off Keller; Smoak (14), off Keller. RBIs_Gordon 2 (52), Dozier (44), Soler 2 (55), Duda (14), Sogard (25), Smoak 3 (37), Maile 2 (9). CS_Lopez (1). S_Maile.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Duda, Maldonado); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Galvis 2). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 14; Toronto 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cuthbert, Drury, Tellez. GIDP_Gordon, Cuthbert, Maile.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Arteaga, Cuthbert); Toronto 3 (Tellez, Galvis, Sanchez), (Galvis, Tellez), (Maile).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 4-9 5 8 6 6 2 3 101 4.63
McCarthy, H, 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.50
Diekman, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.76
Kennedy, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.27
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 3-11 3 7 6 6 4 3 73 6.31
Kingham 3 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 40 8.73
Biagini 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.41
Law 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 6.84

Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kingham 2-0, Biagini 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:09. A_21,727 (53,506).

