Royals 7, Blue Jays 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf-rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .301 Lopez 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .244 Gordon lf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .266 Dozier 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .294 Soler rf 4 1 2 2 1 2 .233 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Cuthbert 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .301 Duda dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .173 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Arteaga ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235 Totals 36 7 11 6 5 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .313 Smoak dh 5 2 2 3 0 0 .227 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Hernandez cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .198 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Galvis ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .257 Drury rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .207 a-Guerrero Jr. ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Maile c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .173 Totals 34 6 8 6 3 5

Kansas City 015 010 000—7 11 1 Toronto 050 010 000—6 8 0

a-walked for Drury in the 9th.

E_Cuthbert (4). LOB_Kansas City 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Lopez (9), Dozier (15), Duda (3). 3B_Maile (1). HR_Soler (22), off Kingham; Smoak (13), off Keller; Smoak (14), off Keller. RBIs_Gordon 2 (52), Dozier (44), Soler 2 (55), Duda (14), Sogard (25), Smoak 3 (37), Maile 2 (9). CS_Lopez (1). S_Maile.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Duda, Maldonado); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Galvis 2). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 14; Toronto 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cuthbert, Drury, Tellez. GIDP_Gordon, Cuthbert, Maile.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Arteaga, Cuthbert); Toronto 3 (Tellez, Galvis, Sanchez), (Galvis, Tellez), (Maile).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 4-9 5 8 6 6 2 3 101 4.63 McCarthy, H, 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.50 Diekman, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.76 Kennedy, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.27 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 3-11 3 7 6 6 4 3 73 6.31 Kingham 3 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 40 8.73 Biagini 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.41 Law 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 6.84

Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kingham 2-0, Biagini 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:09. A_21,727 (53,506).

