Royals 8, Indians 6

Kansas City Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld cf-rf 5 1 2 2 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 N.Lopez 2b 3 1 1 1 Mercado cf 5 0 2 1 A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 1 H.Dzier 3b 5 1 1 4 Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 Soler rf 5 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 B.Hmltn cf 0 0 0 0 B.Brdly dh 4 0 0 0 Cthbert dh 5 1 2 0 Naquin rf 4 1 1 2 Duda 1b 3 0 1 1 R.Perez c 4 1 2 1 Arteaga ss 4 1 2 0 M.Frman lf 4 1 2 1 Mldnado c 4 2 2 0 Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 37 6 11 6

Kansas City 000 021 005—8 Cleveland 100 022 100—6

E_C.Santana (6), Ramirez (12). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Merrifield (21), Duda (2), Maldonado (11), Lindor 2 (14). HR_H.Dozier (13), C.Santana (18), Naquin (5), R.Perez (14), M.Freeman (2). CS_Ramirez (3). S_N.Lopez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Sparkman 5 2-3 7 5 5 2 3 Barlow 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 K.McCarthy W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kennedy S,10-12 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cleveland Bieber 5 1-3 5 3 2 2 6 T.Olson BS,1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 O.Perez H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Clippard H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Hand L,4-3 BS,1 0 5 5 5 0 0 Goody 1 0 0 0 0 3

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Hand pitched to 5 batters in the 9th

Advertisement

HBP_by Bieber (A.Gordon). WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:27. A_21,766 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.