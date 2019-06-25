Royals 8, Indians 6

|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|H.Dzier 3b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Soler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brdly dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|R.Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Arteaga ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|M.Frman lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mldnado c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|021
|005—8
|Cleveland
|100
|022
|100—6
E_C.Santana (6), Ramirez (12). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Merrifield (21), Duda (2), Maldonado (11), Lindor 2 (14). HR_H.Dozier (13), C.Santana (18), Naquin (5), R.Perez (14), M.Freeman (2). CS_Ramirez (3). S_N.Lopez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Sparkman
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Barlow
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|K.McCarthy W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy S,10-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Bieber
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|6
|T.Olson BS,1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Perez H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hand L,4-3 BS,1
|0
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Goody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Hand pitched to 5 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Bieber (A.Gordon). WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:27. A_21,766 (35,225).
