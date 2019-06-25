Royals 8, Indians 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf-rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .304 Lopez 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .243 Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .261 Dozier 3b 5 1 1 4 0 1 .302 Soler rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .235 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Cuthbert dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .304 Duda 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .159 Arteaga ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .200 Maldonado c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .220 Totals 38 8 12 8 3 10

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .291 Mercado cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .309 Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .290 Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Bradley dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Naquin rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .266 R.Perez c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .242 Freeman lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Totals 37 6 11 6 2 8

Kansas City 000 021 005—8 12 0 Cleveland 100 022 100—6 11 2

E_Santana (6), Ramirez (12). LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Merrifield (21), Duda (2), Maldonado (11), Lindor 2 (14). HR_Dozier (13), off Hand; R.Perez (14), off Sparkman; Freeman (2), off Sparkman; Naquin (5), off Sparkman; Santana (18), off Barlow. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (42), Lopez (8), Dozier 4 (42), Duda (11), Mercado (16), Santana (48), Naquin 2 (18), R.Perez (31), Freeman (10). CS_Ramirez (3). S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Dozier, Maldonado 2); Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Santana, Kipnis). RISP_Kansas City 7 for 13; Cleveland 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Cuthbert, Mercado. GIDP_Dozier, Duda.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Santana), (Lindor, Ramirez, Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sparkman 5 2-3 7 5 5 2 3 105 4.07 Barlow 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 29 5.75 McCarthy, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.95 Kennedy, S, 10-12 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.38 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 5 1-3 5 3 2 2 6 100 3.83 Olson 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.03 Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.49 O.Perez, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.04 Clippard, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.74 Hand, L, 4-3 0 5 5 5 0 0 13 2.36 Goody 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.72

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Hand pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0, Olson 1-1, Cimber 1-0. HBP_Bieber (Gordon). WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:27. A_21,766 (35,225).

