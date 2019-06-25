Royals 8, Indians 6

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Dozier 3b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.302
|Soler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Cuthbert dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.159
|Arteaga ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Maldonado c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|3
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Bradley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|R.Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Freeman lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|8
|Kansas City
|000
|021
|005—8
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|022
|100—6
|11
|2
E_Santana (6), Ramirez (12). LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Merrifield (21), Duda (2), Maldonado (11), Lindor 2 (14). HR_Dozier (13), off Hand; R.Perez (14), off Sparkman; Freeman (2), off Sparkman; Naquin (5), off Sparkman; Santana (18), off Barlow. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (42), Lopez (8), Dozier 4 (42), Duda (11), Mercado (16), Santana (48), Naquin 2 (18), R.Perez (31), Freeman (10). CS_Ramirez (3). S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Dozier, Maldonado 2); Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Santana, Kipnis). RISP_Kansas City 7 for 13; Cleveland 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Cuthbert, Mercado. GIDP_Dozier, Duda.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Santana), (Lindor, Ramirez, Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sparkman
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|105
|4.07
|Barlow
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|5.75
|McCarthy, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.95
|Kennedy, S, 10-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.38
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|6
|100
|3.83
|Olson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.03
|Cimber
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.49
|O.Perez, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.04
|Clippard, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.74
|Hand, L, 4-3
|0
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|2.36
|Goody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|3.72
Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Hand pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0, Olson 1-1, Cimber 1-0. HBP_Bieber (Gordon). WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:27. A_21,766 (35,225).
