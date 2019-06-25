Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 8, Indians 6

June 25, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf-rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .304
Lopez 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .243
Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .261
Dozier 3b 5 1 1 4 0 1 .302
Soler rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .235
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Cuthbert dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .304
Duda 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .159
Arteaga ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .200
Maldonado c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .220
Totals 38 8 12 8 3 10
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .291
Mercado cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .309
Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .290
Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Bradley dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Naquin rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .266
R.Perez c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .242
Freeman lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273
Totals 37 6 11 6 2 8
Kansas City 000 021 005—8 12 0
Cleveland 100 022 100—6 11 2

E_Santana (6), Ramirez (12). LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Merrifield (21), Duda (2), Maldonado (11), Lindor 2 (14). HR_Dozier (13), off Hand; R.Perez (14), off Sparkman; Freeman (2), off Sparkman; Naquin (5), off Sparkman; Santana (18), off Barlow. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (42), Lopez (8), Dozier 4 (42), Duda (11), Mercado (16), Santana (48), Naquin 2 (18), R.Perez (31), Freeman (10). CS_Ramirez (3). S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Dozier, Maldonado 2); Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Santana, Kipnis). RISP_Kansas City 7 for 13; Cleveland 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Cuthbert, Mercado. GIDP_Dozier, Duda.

Advertisement

DP_Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Santana), (Lindor, Ramirez, Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sparkman 5 2-3 7 5 5 2 3 105 4.07
Barlow 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 29 5.75
McCarthy, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.95
Kennedy, S, 10-12 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.38
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber 5 1-3 5 3 2 2 6 100 3.83
Olson 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.03
Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.49
O.Perez, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.04
Clippard, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.74
Hand, L, 4-3 0 5 5 5 0 0 13 2.36
Goody 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.72

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Hand pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0, Olson 1-1, Cimber 1-0. HBP_Bieber (Gordon). WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:27. A_21,766 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.