The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Royals 9, Mariners 0

June 19, 2019 1:32 am
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 1b 4 3 3 6 0 0 .306
A.Gordon lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .265
Soler dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .245
Cuthbert 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Bonifacio rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .313
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .213
Lopez 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .223
Hamilton cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222
Duda 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Mondesi ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Totals 38 9 13 9 3 10
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Vogelbach 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .253
Narvaez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Nola 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Murphy dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
D.Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Williamson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .154
Moore rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Santana rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .272
Totals 33 0 6 0 2 8
Kansas City 201 301 020—9 13 1
Seattle 000 000 000—0 6 0

E_Mondesi (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Bonifacio (3), Maldonado (8), Lopez (6), Hamilton (7), Narvaez (6), Murphy (5). HR_Soler (20), off Kikuchi; Merrifield (9), off Kikuchi; Merrifield (10), off Biddle. RBIs_Merrifield 6 (39), A.Gordon 2 (41), Soler (52). SB_Mondesi (27). SF_Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi 2); Seattle 3 (Narvaez 2, D.Gordon). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 10; Seattle 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hamilton. LIDP_Williamson. GIDP_Soler.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield); Seattle 1 (Crawford, D.Gordon, Vogelbach).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, W, 6-6 7 2-3 5 0 0 2 6 121 4.82
Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.64
McCarthy 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.94
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 3-5 5 9 6 6 2 5 97 5.15
Festa 1 1 1 1 0 0 20 5.54
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.61
Biddle 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 7.06
Bautista 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 1-0. WP_Biddle.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:06. A_12,697 (47,943).

