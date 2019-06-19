Royals 9, Mariners 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 1b
|4
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.306
|A.Gordon lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.265
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Cuthbert 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.313
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Lopez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Hamilton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Duda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|9
|3
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Vogelbach 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Nola 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|D.Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Williamson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Moore rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|2
|8
|Kansas City
|201
|301
|020—9
|13
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
E_Mondesi (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Bonifacio (3), Maldonado (8), Lopez (6), Hamilton (7), Narvaez (6), Murphy (5). HR_Soler (20), off Kikuchi; Merrifield (9), off Kikuchi; Merrifield (10), off Biddle. RBIs_Merrifield 6 (39), A.Gordon 2 (41), Soler (52). SB_Mondesi (27). SF_Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi 2); Seattle 3 (Narvaez 2, D.Gordon). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 10; Seattle 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hamilton. LIDP_Williamson. GIDP_Soler.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield); Seattle 1 (Crawford, D.Gordon, Vogelbach).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, W, 6-6
|7
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|121
|4.82
|Lopez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.64
|McCarthy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.94
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 3-5
|5
|9
|6
|6
|2
|5
|97
|5.15
|Festa
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|5.54
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.61
|Biddle
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|7.06
|Bautista
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 1-0. WP_Biddle.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:06. A_12,697 (47,943).
