Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russian doping whistleblower gives more evidence on biathlon

June 11, 2019 11:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — A panel investigating corruption and doping in biathlon says it has received “significant” new evidence from a Russian doping whistleblower.

The International Biathlon Union’s external review commission says it interviewed Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory who revealed that Russia routinely covered up drug use by athletes.

The commission says “Dr. Rodchenkov provided significant further information and documents, and has agreed to continue to assist the commission with its inquiries.”

The IBU’s then-president and general secretary stepped down last year after Austrian authorities raided the organization’s headquarters. Austrian prosecutors have said up to $300,000 in bribes was paid to cover up Russian doping cases over several years.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.