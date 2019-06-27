Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russian Olympic gold medalist rower banned for doping

June 27, 2019 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian rower and Olympic gold medalist Sergei Fedorovtsev has been banned for four years for doping.

Fedorovtsev won Olympic gold in quadruple sculls in 2004. He tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine shortly before an Olympic qualifying regatta in 2016, and his crew was stripped of its Olympic spot when the results came back.

The Russian anti-doping agency, which collected Fedorovtsev’s drug-test sample, says he has now formally been handed a four-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a long-running case.

CAS has not yet announced any sanction, and didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Fedorovtsev’s ban is backdated to May 2016. It’s unclear if the 39-year-old three-time Olympian has any intention of competing again when the sanction ends next year.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.