Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres hire Mike Bales, Don Granato to coaching staff

June 14, 2019 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Newly hired Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger has begun filling out his staff by hiring Don Granato and Mike Bales, who will take over as the goalie coach.

Krueger also retained Steve Smith, who was an assistant under former Sabres coach Phil Housley, who was fired in April. The team announced the additions Friday, some four weeks after Krueger was hired.

Bales has six seasons of NHL coaching experience, including the past two with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was previously with the Penguins, where Bales was credited with scouting and developing current Pittsburgh starting goalie Matt Murray.

Granato joins the Sabres after spending the past two seasons as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was previously the associate head coach at the University of Wisconsin and also spent seven seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.