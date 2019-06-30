Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sam Johnson scores twice, RSL beats Sporting KC 2-0

June 30, 2019 12:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sam Johnson scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Damir Kreilach blocked Albert Rusnák’s corner back into the middle of the area, Kyle Beckerman headed it along and Johnson tapped it home for Real Salt Lake (7-8-2).

Matt Besler’s defensive miscue for Sporting (4-6-7) near midfield led to an RSL counterattack that ended with Johnson’s second goal in the 29th. Rusnák gathered the ball that Besler misplayed, led the three-on-one into the penalty area and fed it back to the middle where Kreilach and Johnson were trailing. Kreilach touched it first, teeing it up for Johnson’s strike.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.