Sánchez, Yankees jump on Snell as Sabathia gets win No. 250

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a three-run homer to help chase Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in the first inning, CC Sabathia got his 250th career win and the New York Yankees thumped the Tampa Bay Rays 12-1 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Gleyber Torres added a grand slam during a six-run seventh inning, and New York three-hit Tampa Bay to win its fifth in a row and extend its lead the AL East over the second-place Rays to 3½ games. Tampa Bay was swept for the second time this season — the other came against Boston in April.

Snell (4-6) walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs while getting one out on 39 pitches in the shortest start of his career.

Sabathia (4-4) pitched one-run ball over six innings. He struck out seven and allowed three hits and three walks.

ANGELS 11, BLUE JAYS 6

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Trout hit two home runs, including his sixth career grand slam, and had a career-best seven RBIs as Los Angeles beat Toronto.

Justin Upton also homered for the Angels, who have won all six meetings with the Blue Jays this season and 18 of the last 24 in Toronto.

Trout finished 3 for 6. It was the first seven-RBI game by an Angels hitter since Torii Hunter did it against Kansas City on July 4, 2010.

Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs for Toronto.

Trout hit a two-run blast in the second and added his second grand slam of the season in the fourth. Both homers came off Aaron Sanchez (3-9), who lost his fifth straight start.

Reliever Noe Ramirez (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

CUBS 7, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Cubs handed Lucas Giolito his first loss since April by downing the crosstown White Sox.

David Bote also connected to help the Cubs bounce back from a tough loss to their rivals in their first meeting of the season. Jon Lester (6-5) allowed two more homers, but worked into the sixth inning to improve to 3-1 in June.

Trying for his ninth win in a row, Giolito (10-2) showed flashes of the dominant stuff that put him in the mix to start next month’s All-Star Game. But he had all sorts of trouble against Contreras.

Giolito allowed six runs and seven hits, struck out nine and walked three in his first loss since April 6 against Seattle.

PADRES 8, BREWERS 7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot for San Diego, which overcame three homers by Milwaukee to sweep the Brewers.

Reyes’ shot to right-center, his 20th, came off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) after Manny Machado hit a leadoff single and Hunter Renfroe walked.

Christian Yelich hit his MLB-leading 27th homer and Ryan Braun homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Brewers.

Craig Stammen got into and out of trouble in the ninth for his third save.

Gerardo Reyes (4-0) got the win after allowing Yasmani Grandal’s three-run homer in the seventh.

NATIONALS 6, PHILLIES 2, 1ST GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin struck out eight over seven strong innings and Washington beat Philadelphia to begin a day-night doubleheader.

This was the belated series opener after the teams were rained out Monday and Tuesday.

Corbin (6-5) scattered four hits and three walks while ending a personal three-game losing streak.

Juan Soto had an RBI single in the first off Zach Eflin (6-7), and Gerardo Parra and Brian Dozier added RBI doubles later in the game. Eflin allowed three runs and five hits while striking out seven over six innings.

NATIONALS 2, PHILLIES 0, 2ND GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer shrugged off a broken nose and black eye to throw seven shutout innings, Brian Dozier and Victor Robles hit solo homers, and Washington swept a doubleheader against Philadelphia.

The Nationals have won 16 of their last 23, while Philadelphia has dropped seven of its last nine and 12 of 18.

Scherzer (6-5) bunted a ball off his face during batting practice Tuesday, but it didn’t stop him from making his scheduled start. He struck out 10, yielded only four hits and permitted just two runners to reach scoring position.

Dozier belted a two-out solo shot in the second off Jake Arrieta (6-6), who allowed two hits and struck out three over six innings.

Sean Doolittle worked the ninth for his 15th save in 18 tries.

RED SOX 9, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eduardo Rodríguez picked up Boston’s bullpen a night after a 17-inning loss, and Brock Holt drove in three runs in a win over Minnesota.

Rodríguez (8-4) allowed four runs on eight hits, but more important, he lasted seven innings after the Red Sox used eight relievers in Tuesday’s marathon.

Boston scored three runs in the second, fifth and eighth innings to win for the seventh time in eight games. The AL Central-leading Twins have dropped three of four and lost a home series for just the second time this season.

Kyle Gibson (7-4) couldn’t lighten the load on Minnesota’s bullpen. He tied a career high with five walks and threw 94 pitches in 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits.

REDS 3, ASTROS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Senzel singled home the tying run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Jesse Winker followed with an RBI single as Cincinnati rallied for a rare sweep of Houston.

The Reds matched their season high with a fourth straight win. They also swept the Marlins in April.

Michael Brantley’s two-run homer put Gerrit Cole in position for only his second career win over Cincinnati, but Roberto Osuna (3-1) couldn’t close it out. Jose Peraza opened the rally with a double and came around on Senzel’s hit. Winker finished it off with a single up the middle.

Matt Bowman (1-0) pitched two innings.

PIRATES 8, TIGERS 7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to complete Pittsburgh’s rally from a six-run deficit against Detroit.

With the Pirates trailing 7-5, Reynolds sent a knuckle curve from Nick Ramirez (3-2) 421 feet to left-center for his sixth homer of the season, driving in Kevin Newman and Adam Frazier.

Felipe Vázquez retired the side in order in the ninth for his 17th save.

The Pirates trailed 7-1 in the third inning. Richard Rodriguez (2-3) worked a scoreless sixth.

INDIANS 10, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jason Kipnis hit two home runs, going back-to-back with Roberto Pérez during a five-run first inning, and Cleveland beat Texas.

The Indians have won 10 of their last 14 games. They have hit nine home runs in winning two of the first three games of a four-game series.

Indians starter Adam Plutko, staked to a 7-1 lead in the third inning, lasted only 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on seven hits. Oliver Perez (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Joe Palumbo (0-1), making his second major league start, was pulled after allowing the first four batters to reach base in the third inning. Palumbo gave up seven runs and six hits, with three walks and one hit batter.

BRAVES 7, METS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning, Freddie Freeman launched an early two-run shot and Atlanta beat New York.

The NL East-leading Braves are 14-4 in June, best in the majors.

Freeman blooped a pop-fly single to begin the sixth, Atlanta’s first hit since his homer in the first off Steven Matz (5-5). Donaldson followed with his 14th home run, sixth in his last nine games, before Austin Riley doubled and scored on Ozzie Albies’ double to make it 5-2.

Max Fried (8-3) gave up two runs and eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts in six innings, winning for the first time in five starts.

ATHLETICS 8, ORIOLES 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and won for the first time in more than three weeks as Oakland handed Baltimore its eighth straight loss.

Josh Phegley had a three-run homer, Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 16 games and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice to help the A’s complete a three-game sweep.

Bassitt (4-3) allowed two hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking three. The right-hander didn’t give up a hit until Jonathan Villar lined a 3-2 pitch for a single with one out in the sixth.

Phegley homered against Josh Rogers (0-1) in the fifth after Piscotty doubled and Chad Pinder was hit in the helmet.

MARINERS 8, ROYALS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Domingo Santana hit two home runs in a game for the third time this season, Marco Gonzales won his third straight start and Seattle avoided an embarrassing series sweep against Kansas City.

Santana, who had five RBIs, and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to give the Mariners a 4-0 lead. The Mariners had been outscored 15-4 by the Royals in the first two games of a series between last-place teams.

Seattle jumped on starter Brad Keller (3-9) immediately. Mallex Smith doubled to open the bottom of the first and J.P. Crawford walked before Santana hit his first home run of the day to left-center field. Vogelbach followed with his 18th of the season, off the Hit It Here Café in the second deck.

Gonzales (8-6) scattered six hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out five.

DODGERS 9, GIANTS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor homered twice, Cody Bellinger added a solo shot and Los Angeles’ spotty bullpen was solid after starter Rich Hill left with an injury against San Francisco.

The NL West leaders (50-25) became the first 50-win team in the majors and improved to a big league-best 30-9 at home. They routed their rivals for the second straight game, following up on a 9-0 win Tuesday.

Hill exited after one inning because of left forearm discomfort. He is scheduled for a MRI on Thursday.

Dylan Floro (2-1) went two innings for the win.

Taylor hit a three-run homer in the first off Drew Pomeranz (2-7). Dodgers rookie Kyle Garlick added his first career homer leading off the second.

The Giants’ runs came on homers by Tyler Austin and Mike Yastrzemski.

CARDINALS 2, MARLINS 1, 11 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run with two outs in the 11th inning to lift St. Louis over Miami.

Dexter Fowler had an RBI single in the sixth for the Cardinals, who won for the seventh time in 11 games. Miguel Rojas tied it with a single in the eighth off reliever Carlos Martínez.

After beginning the game on the bench, Goldschmidt entered at first base in the ninth. Two innings later, he launched a 453-foot drive off Adam Conley (1-7) for his fifth career walk-off home run.

St. Louis loaded the bases with none out in the 10th, but Sergio Romo escaped for Miami. He struck out Harrison Bader and got Marcell Ozuna to ground into an 8-4-3 double play started by center fielder JT Riddle as part of a five-man infield.

John Gant (7-0) got the win with a perfect inning.

ROCKIES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning to make up for a costly error, and Colorado added on to beat Arizona.

Jon Gray (7-5) held the Diamondbacks to one earned run over six innings, and Daniel Murphy homered as the Rockies rallied from a 2-0 deficit for their third victory in four games. McMahon had three hits and three RBIs.

It wasn’t all good news for the Rockies, though — shortstop Trevor Story left after jamming his right thumb on a headfirst slide into second base. Colorado manager Bud Black said X-rays were negative, but Story is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.

Colorado scored three in the seventh off Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke (8-3), who allowed five runs and 11 hits in seven innings. His scoreless streak ended at 17 innings.

Pinch-hitter Kevin Cron had a solo homer in the ninth off Rockies closer Wade Davis, and Arizona brought the potential tying run to the plate. Davis got David Peralta to line out for his ninth save.

The Rockies have at least 12 hits in six straight games, tied for the longest such streak in franchise history.

