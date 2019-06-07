Listen Live Sports

Sato over 220 mph to get IndyCar Series pole at Texas

June 7, 2019 8:13 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Takuma Sato has earned the pole for the IndyCar Series race at Texas with a two-lap qualifying average of 220.250 mph.

Sato got his ninth career pole with the strong run Friday at the high-speed 1 ½-mile oval. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver won from the pole at Barber Motorsports Park two months ago.

The only other Texas qualifier over 220 mph was defending race champion Scott Dixon at 220.162 mph.

Sebastien Bourdais, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud and Spencer Pigot filled out the first three rows. IndyCar Series points leader Josef Newgarden qualified seventh.

The last driver to win from the pole at Texas was Ryan Briscoe in 2010.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

