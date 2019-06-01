Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 1B/OF Steve Pearce on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B/OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated C Welington Castillo from the seven-day concussion list. Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Cody White.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released OF Daniel Robertson. Signed RHP Eduardo Paredes.

Advertisement

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of INF Kevin Lachance to Arizona (NL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Sean Nolin. Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the inactive list.

COLLEGE

EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Named Ashley Houts women’s assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.