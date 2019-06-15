Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Luis Ortiz to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned 1B Sam Travis to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP Brian Johnson from the 10-day IL. Sent 1B Steve Pearce and RHP Hector Velazquez to Lowell (NYP) for rehab assignments.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Brooks Pounders to the N.Y. Mets for cash. Signed Cs Austin Pinorini and Michael Amditis; 1B Joe Naranjo and Will Bartlett; OFs Will Brennan, Micah Pries and Julian Escobedo; LHPsAndrew Misiaszek, Chandler Fidel and Randy Labaut; SSs Yordys Valdes, Jordan Brown, Christian Cairo and SS Joab Gonzalez; and RHPs Daniel Espino, Hunter Gaddis, Xzavion Curry, Zach Hart, Nick Mikolajchak, Matt Waldron, Jacob Forrester, Trey Benton, Jordan Jones, Kevin Kelly, Nic Enright, Allan Hernandez, Eric Mock, Serafino Brito, Nate Ocker, Jared Janczak, Kevin Coulter and Alec Wisely to minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed C Grayson Greiner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Optioned OF Victor Reyes, LHP Ryan Carpenter and 3B Jeimer Candelario to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Gregory Soto from Toledo. Selected the contract of C Bobby Wilson from Toledo. Transferred RHP Tyson Ross to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Collin McHugh and 2B Jose Altuve to Round Rock (PCL) for rehab assignments.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Ryan O’Hearn to Omaha (PCL). Recalled OF Jorge Bonifacio from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Cody Allen for assignment. Recalled RHP Taylor Cole from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Fernando Romero to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OFs Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for rehab assignments.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Felix Hernandez to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded INF Adrian Rondon to the L.A. Angels for cash. Optioned 3B Daniel Robertson and RHP Hunter Wood to Durham (IL). Reinstated 2B Joey Wendle from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Faria from Durham. Signed LHP John Doxakis to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Thomas Pannone to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Caleb Joseph from Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed LHP Wandy Peralta on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Phillip Ervin from Louisville (IL). Signed OF Wendell Marrero and Cs Yamil Nieves and Eric Yang to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Tim Peterson to Syracuse (IL). Sent LHP Justin Wilson to Brooklyn (NYP) for a rehab assignment. Signed 3B Brett Baty to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated SS Phil Gosselin for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Brad Miller from Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent OF Roman Quinn to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Dario Agrazal from Indianapolis. Transferred RHP Keone Kela to the 60-day IL. Signed 3B Ernny Ordonez and OF Sammy Siani to minor league contracts.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released INF Jared Reaves.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released OF Lucas Bonfield and C Hunter Wood.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Joel Seddon.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released RHP Nick Sarianides and 1B Steve Passatempo. Signed C Matt Jones and 3B Michael Russell.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Kevin McAvoy.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of RHP Zech Zinicola.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Jacques Pucheu.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C/1B John Cable.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed OFs Anthony Jimenez and Greg Marino.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Eric Morell.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Bought out the final two years of D Dion Phaneuf’s contract.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Andrew Danna men’s golf coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named John Bargfeldt softball pitching coach.

