Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Sean Gilmartin to NorfolK (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Matt Wotherspoon from Norfolk.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Civale from Columbus (IL). Designated OF Leonys Martin for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Blake Parker from the family medical emergency List. Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP Corbin Burnes to San Antonio.

Advertisement

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 19. Recalled OF Jason Martin from Indianapolis (IL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released INF John Rodriguez.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKs — Acquired RHP Ryan Williams from High Point (Atlantic) for future considerations.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released Ryan Brett.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of C Adrian Nieto to Miami (NL). Released RHPs Alex Ogren and Kevin Simmons.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Darin Downs. Released RHP Tanner Scheppers.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contract of RHP Danny Hrbek to New York (NL). Signed LHP Anthony Arias and SS Chris Panzallera.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Ryan Madden. Released RHP Cody Luther.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Micah Kaczor.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Sold the contract of RHP Dylan Prohoroff to Milwaukee (NL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired C Patrick Marleau and conditional 2020 first- and seventh-round draft picks from Toronto for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F John Quenneville from New Jersey for F John Hayden.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired a 2019 (No. 50) second-round draft from Montreal for the 2019 third- (No. 64) and fifth-round (No. 126) draft picks.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired D P.K. Subban from Nashville for D Steven Santini, D Jeremy Davies, a 2019 second- and a 2020 second-round draft pick.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired the 2019 second-round (No. 37) draft pick from Florida for the 2019 second- (No. 44) and and third-round (No. 83) draft picks.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired the 2019 second-round (No. 34) draft pick from Nashville the 2019 second- (No. 45) and third-round (No. 65) draft picks.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired a conditional 2020 first-round pick, a 2019 third-round (No. 71) draft pick and G Marek Mazanec from Vancouver for F J.T. Miller.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Traded F Patrick Marleau to Carolina for a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Acquired the 2019 second-round (No. 41) draft pick from San Jose for the 2019 second- (No. 48) and third-round (No. 82) draft picks.

SOCCER

Orange County SC — Signed D Michael Orozco.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.