Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Brian Johnson on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Hector Velázquez from the 10-day IL. Added 1B-OF Sam Travis (26th man).

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton and INF-OF Marwin Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Optioned OFs Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade Jr. to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Added INF Thairo Estrada (26th man).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 10-day IL. Designated OF Carlos González for assignment. Recalled RHPs Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick from Iowa (PCL).

PIITSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Jordan Lyles from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (IL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Darin Downs. Placed LHP Jake Fisher on the inactive list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Sam Carrick to a one-year contract extension through the 2019-20 NHL season.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Dave Hakstol assistant coach. Signed G Michael Hutchinson and Dan Martin Marincin to one-year contract extensions.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed C Ryan Spooner on waivers.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Mike Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed RW Dominik Shine to a one-year contract.

TENNIS Tennis Integrity Unit

TIU — Suspended Nigerian tennis player Henry Atseye three years and fined him $5,000 after admitting to match-fixing and non-reporting offenses. One year of the ban and $2,500 of the fine will be suspended on condition that no further breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) are committed.

