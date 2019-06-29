Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

June 29, 2019 10:27 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Brian Johnson on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Hector Velázquez from the 10-day IL. Added 1B-OF Sam Travis (26th man).

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton and INF-OF Marwin Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Optioned OFs Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade Jr. to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Added INF Thairo Estrada (26th man). Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

Advertisement
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 10-day IL. Designated OF Carlos González for assignment. Recalled RHPs Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick from Iowa (PCL).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

PIITSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Jordan Lyles from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP John Brebbia on the paternity list. Recalled OFs Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Robert Stock from El Paso (PCL). Designated RHP Matt Wisler for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OF Hunter Bishop.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Darin Downs. Placed LHP Jake Fisher on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — G Darren Collison announced his retirement.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Sam Carrick to a one-year contract extension through the 2019-20 NHL season.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Dave Hakstol assistant coach. Signed G Michael Hutchinson and Dan Martin Marincin to one-year contract extensions.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed C Ryan Spooner on waivers.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Mike Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed RW Dominik Shine to a one-year contract.

TENNIS
Tennis Integrity Unit

TIU — Suspended Nigerian tennis player Henry Atseye three years and fined him $5,000 after admitting to match-fixing and non-reporting offenses. One year of the ban and $2,500 of the fine will be suspended on condition that no further breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) are committed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.