Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sauerbrunn out for World Cup opener with quad injury

June 11, 2019 2:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

REIMS, France (AP) — Becky Sauerbrunn was not in the U.S. national team’s starting lineup for its Women’s World Cup opener against Thailand because of a quad injury.

Julie Ertz was moved to the backline for Tuesday night’s game and Samantha Mewis got the start in the midfield. The team said Sauerbrunn’s injury was minor and sitting out was precautionary.

This is Sauerbrunn’s third World Cup and the veteran defender played on the team that won the title in Canada four years ago.

The 33-year-old has been with the national team since 2008, with 158 appearances. She was part of the 2011 and 2015 World Cup teams, as well as the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the London Olympics.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.