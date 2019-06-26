Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Seattle NHL franchise to have AHL affiliate in Palm Springs

June 26, 2019 7:14 pm
 
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Seattle’s new NHL franchise intends to have its American Hockey League affiliate in Palm Springs as part of a new arena proposed for the city.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and Oak View Group announced plans Wednesday to build a privately-funded arena on tribal land in downtown Palm Springs with the intent on serving as the home ice for Seattle’s affiliate. NHL Seattle and OVG have jointly submitted an application for an expansion AHL franchise, the 32nd for the league, which would begin play in the fall of 2021 at the same time Seattle’s NHL franchise will begin play.

OVG is currently financing and leading the renovation of the arena at Seattle Center that will be home to the NHL franchise.

The new arena in Palm Springs will seat up to 10,000 fans and include an adjoining training facility. The groups hope to begin construction on the arena in February 2020.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

