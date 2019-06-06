Listen Live Sports

Seattle’s Braden Bishop hospitalized due to lacerated spleen

June 6, 2019 5:07 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners outfielder Braden Bishop has been hospitalized in Seattle after suffering a lacerated spleen from being hit by a pitch last week while playing in Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Thursday that Bishop had some procedures done on Wednesday and he remains hospitalized. Bishop was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday after the extent of his injury was revealed. Servais said doctors want to keep an eye on Bishop and he’ll likely be in the hospital another day or two.

Bishop started in center field for the Mariners on Tuesday night before realizing something was wrong and leaving the game in the fourth inning. It was initially thought Bishop had a neck injury.

“He’s very tough,” Servais said. “Doctors told us he shouldn’t have been playing, but when you’re called up to the big leagues, you want to play.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

