The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sentencing moved up for man in deadly Charlottesville rally

June 17, 2019 10:56 am
 
< a min read
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A sentencing hearing has been moved up for an avowed white supremacist convicted of federal hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr. was originally scheduled to be sentenced July 3. A notice filed in court says the hearing has been moved to June 28.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, pleaded guilty to 29 federal charges stemming from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. The charges call for life in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

One woman was killed and dozens more were injured.

Fields faces sentencing next month on state charges including murder.

Government News Sports News U.S. News

