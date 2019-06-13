Listen Live Sports

Serbia fires national team coach Mladen Krstajic

June 13, 2019 11:42 am
 
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s soccer federation has fired national team coach Mladen Krstajic after a humiliating loss against Ukraine in a European Championship qualifier.

Ukraine moved to the top of Group B by routing Serbia 5-0 at home last week.

Krstajic, a former national team defender and Bundesliga veteran, was hired ahead of the World Cup in Russia last year despite having never held a previous coaching position. Serbia failed to qualify from the group stage at the tournament.

Naming Krstajic to the post came as a surprise after former coach Slavoljub Muslin was sacked despite leading Serbia to its first major tournament in eight years.

The federation did not immediately name a successor to Krstajic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

