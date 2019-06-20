Listen Live Sports

Shooting survivor meets source of encouragement _ Tim Tebow

June 20, 2019 1:51 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A survivor of a campus shooting in North Carolina has gotten to meet Tim Tebow, an athlete he has looked up to since the fourth grade.

News outlets report that the Syracuse Mets minor league outfielder visited with 19-year-old Drew Pescaro before a game Wednesday at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte. Pescaro was wounded April 30 in a deadly shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

The Charlotte Observer reports Pescaro is a sports writer for the UNCC student newspaper.

Tebow and Pescaro had spoken on FaceTime while the student was in the hospital. Pescaro says Tebow’s words of encouragement have helped him through his recovery.

Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. He played in the NFL for five years and began a career in professional baseball in 2016.

Sports News

