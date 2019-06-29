Sky-Storm, Box

CHICAGO (76)

DeShields 7-17 5-8 19, Dolson 3-7 0-0 7, Lavender 6-9 0-0 13, Quigley 4-8 0-0 11, Vandersloot 1-6 0-0 2, Copper 4-10 1-2 9, Parker 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 3-5 3-4 9. Totals 31-65 9-14 76.

SEATTLE (79)

Canada 7-15 3-4 17, Clark 4-7 0-0 10, Howard 3-14 8-9 14, Russell 5-10 2-2 12, Whitcomb 4-14 0-0 9, Langhorne 1-4 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-7 3-3 11, Paris 0-1 0-0 0, Zellous 0-2 4-6 4. Totals 27-74 20-24 79.

Chicago 21 22 22 11—76 Seattle 33 18 15 13—79

3-Point Goals_Chicago 5-16 (Quigley 3-4, Lavender 1-1, Dolson 1-2, Williams 0-1, Copper 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2, DeShields 0-5), Seattle 5-17 (Clark 2-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-4, Whitcomb 1-8, Canada 0-1, Zellous 0-1, Howard 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 37 (Lavender 10), Seattle 34 (Howard 9). Assists_Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 6), Seattle 10 (Canada, Clark 3). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Seattle 16. Technicals_Copper. A_7,915 (10,000).

