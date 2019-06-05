Listen Live Sports

Sounders-Impact, Sums

June 5, 2019 9:50 pm
 
Seattle 0 1—1
Montreal 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Seattle, Rodriguez, 2 (penalty kick), 64th minute; 2, Montreal, Taider, 6 (penalty kick), 74th; 3, Montreal, Taider, 7 (Browne), 78th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith, Trey Muse; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Montreal, Camacho, 31st. Seattle, Tolo, 56th; Delem, 61st.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga; Chris Wattam; Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

A_13,037.

Lineups

Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Rudy Camacho, Zakaria Diallo, Daniel Kinumbe (Harry Novillo, 67th); Mike Azira, Ken Krolicki, Shamit Shome, Saphir Taider; Omar Browne (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 85th), Maximiliano Urruti.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Handwalla Bwana (Joevin Jones, 54th), Jonathan Campbell, Kelvin Leerdam, Nouhou Tolo; Jordy Delem, Victor Rodriguez (Henry Wingo, 86th), Alex Roldan (Danny Leyva, 82nd), Harry Shipp; Will Bruin.

