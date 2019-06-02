Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern Miss erases 8-run hole, tops Ariz. St. 13-12

June 2, 2019 7:28 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gabe Montenegro’s two-run single to right with two outs completed a stunning comeback and lifted Southern Mississippi to a 13-12 victory over Arizona State on Sunday in an elimination game at the NCAA’s Baton Rouge regional.

The Golden Eagles trailed 10-2 in the fifth and 12-6 in the eighth before Matthew Guidry homered with two on and two out to make it 12-9.

Southern Miss opened the bottom of ninth with two singles and walk to load the bases with none out, and reliever Blake Burzell hit Hunter LeBlanc with a pitch to force home one run. Danny Lynch’s sacrifice fly to right made it 12-11 and moved the tying run to third before LeBlanc took second on a pitch in the dirt.

Reliever Chaz Montoya struck out Storme Cooper before Montenegro, who went 5-for-6 at the plate, rolled a 2-1 pitch between the first and second basemen, sending Southern Miss (40-20) into a matchup with host LSU (38-24).

Advertisement

Southern Miss reliever Brant Blaylock (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win, while Burzell (5-1) took his first loss this season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Matt Wallner hit his 23rd home run of the season for the Golden Eagles.

Spencer Torkelson had three hits — including his 23rd homer this season — and drove in three runs for Arizona State (38-19).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.