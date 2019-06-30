Listen Live Sports

Spain beats Germany 2-1 to win Under-21 Euros

June 30, 2019 5:16 pm
 
UDINE, Italy (AP) — Spain beat Germany 2-1 to match Italy with a record fifth title at the Under-21 European Championship on Sunday.

Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring with a long-range strike early on, then Dani Olmo doubled the advantage in the 69th from close range after goalkeeper Alex Nubel could not handle a shot from Ruiz.

Nadiem Amiri pulled one back for Germany two minutes from time with a long, deflected shot.

Spain avenged defeat to Germany in the 2017 final.

Ruiz, a midfielder with Napoli, was named player of the tournament.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

