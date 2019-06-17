Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Spain-China Sums

June 17, 2019 4:28 pm
 
Le Havre, France

Spain 0 0—0
China 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Shots_Spain 24, China 1.

Shots On Goal_Spain 9, China 0.

Yellow Cards_China, Li Wen, 63rd.

Offsides_Spain 1, China 2.

Fouls Committed_Spain 14, China 14.

Corner Kicks_Spain 8, China 0.

Referee_Edina Alves Batista, Brazil. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Brazil; Tatiane Sacilotti, Brazil;

A_11,814.

Lineups

Spain: Sandra Panos; Marta Corredera, Maria Leon, Leila Ouhabi, Irene Paredes; Patricia Guijarro, Virginia Torrecilla; Mariona Caldentey (Andrea Falcon, 46th), Lucia Garcia (Celia Jimenez, 86th), Nahikari Garcia (Alexia Putellas, 67th), Jennifer Hermoso.

China: Peng Shimeng; Wu Haiyan, Liu Shanshan, Wang Yan, Lin Yuping; Han Peng, Zhang Rui; Wang Shanshan (Yang Li, 46th), Wang Shuang (Li Wen, 56th), Gu Yasha (Yao Wei, 87th), Li Ying.

