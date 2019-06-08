Spain-South Africa Sums

Le Havre, France

South Africa 1 0—1 Spain 0 3—3

First half_1, South Africa, Thembi Kgatlana, 25th minute.

Second half_2, Spain, Jennifer Hermoso, 70th; 3, Spain, Jennifer Hermoso, 83rd; 4, Spain, Lucia Garcia, 89th.

Shots_Spain 19, South Africa 2.

Shots On Goal_Spain 12, South Africa 2.

Yellow Cards_Spain, Marta Corredera, 90th. South Africa, Nothando Vilakazi, 60th; Janine van Wyk, 68th; Kholosa Biyana, 77th.

Offsides_Spain 2, South Africa 0.

Fouls Committed_Spain 11, South Africa 11.

Corner Kicks_Spain 5, South Africa 2.

Referee_Maria Carvajal, Chile. Assistant Referees_Leslie Vasquez, Chile; Loreto Toloza Cravero, Chile; Mauro Vigliano, Argentina. 4th Official_Laura Fortunato, Argentina.

A_0.

Lineups

Spain: Sandra Panos; Marta Corredera, Maria Leon, Irene Paredes, Marta Torrejon; Vicky Losada (Aitana Bonmati, 46th), Alexia Putellas (Nahikari Garcia, 73rd), Amanda Sampedro (Lucia Garcia, 46th), Virginia Torrecilla; Mariona Caldentey, Jennifer Hermoso.

South Africa: Andile Dlamini; Noko Matlou, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Janine van Wyk; Kholosa Biyana, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo (Busisiwe Ndimeni, 52nd); Ode Fulutudilu (Leandra Smeda, 77th), Thembi Kgatlana, Amanda Mthandi (Jermaine Seoposenwe, 56th).

