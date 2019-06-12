Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Spanish league denies charges about microphone in its app

June 12, 2019 8:03 am
 
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer league says the country’s data protection agency doesn’t understand the technology being used on its official app.

The league was fined 250,000 euros ($283,000) for using a microphone in its app, but says it will challenge the decision.

The league says the agency’s charge that the app does not properly warn users that its use can activate the microphone in smartphones is “unjust” and “unfounded.” It says users must twice give their consent for the microphone function to be activated.

It says the technology does not allow the league to record, store or listen to conversations nor identify who is speaking, and says the technology generates an acoustic footprint needed to fight piracy.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

