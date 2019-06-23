Sparks-Mercury, Box

LOS ANGELES (72)

Beard 0-3 0-0 0, Gray 2-13 3-3 7, N.Ogwumike 4-13 2-2 11, Parker 3-10 4-4 12, Ruffin-Pratt 4-5 0-0 11, C.Ogwumike 6-9 0-1 12, Jones 3-5 1-2 8, Mabrey 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 26-70 12-14 72.

PHOENIX (82)

Bonner 6-18 0-0 15, Carson 3-6 3-4 11, Griner 6-13 2-2 14, January 5-10 3-4 15, Mitchell 7-13 5-7 22, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Little 1-1 0-0 2, Lyttle 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 29-64 14-19 82.

Los Angeles 26 16 14 16—72 Phoenix 25 19 16 22—82

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 8-23 (Ruffin-Pratt 3-3, Parker 2-4, Jones 1-1, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Williams 1-4, Beard 0-1, Mabrey 0-3, Gray 0-4), Phoenix 10-25 (Mitchell 3-8, Bonner 3-9, Carson 2-3, January 2-4, Cunningham 0-1). Fouled Out_Ruffin-Pratt. Rebounds_Los Angeles 39 (N.Ogwumike 13), Phoenix 35 (Griner 9). Assists_Los Angeles 19 (Gray 7), Phoenix 19 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 24, Phoenix 17. Technicals_Griner. A_10,132 (18,422).

