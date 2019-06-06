Listen Live Sports

Sparks-Sun, Box

June 6, 2019 9:08 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (77)

C.Ogwumike 9-11 1-2 19, Gray 1-6 2-2 4, N.Ogwumike 8-11 1-1 21, Ruffin-Pratt 1-4 0-0 2, Wiese 3-8 0-0 7, A.Jones 1-4 2-2 4, Brown 1-3 2-2 4, Mabrey 4-12 3-3 14, Walker 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 29-66 11-12 77.

CONNECTICUT (89)

A.Thomas 3-10 5-6 11, C.Williams 7-16 1-2 15, J.Jones 7-11 3-3 18, J.Thomas 7-13 2-2 17, Stricklen 4-7 0-0 10, B.Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Banham 1-3 0-0 2, Clarendon 1-3 4-4 6, Holmes 0-0 1-2 1, Tuck 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 34-73 17-20 89.

Los Angeles 11 21 20 25—77
Connecticut 23 20 22 24—89

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 8-25 (N.Ogwumike 4-4, Mabrey 3-7, Wiese 1-6, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1, Gray 0-2, A.Jones 0-2, Walker 0-3), Connecticut 4-15 (Stricklen 2-5, J.Jones 1-3, J.Thomas 1-4, Banham 0-1, Tuck 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 25 (N.Ogwumike 10), Connecticut 38 (A.Thomas 12). Assists_Los Angeles 23 (Gray 6), Connecticut 20 (A.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 18, Connecticut 12. Technicals_Connecticut coach Sun (Defensive three second). A_5,496 (9,323).

