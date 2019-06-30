Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sporting KC-Real Salt Lake, Sums

June 30, 2019 12:18 am
 
Kansas City 0 0—0
Real Salt Lake 2 0—2

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Johnson, 6 (Beckerman), 15th minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Johnson, 7 (Kreilach), 29th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna.

Yellow Cards_Real Salt Lake, Beckerman, 45th; Luiz, 90th. Kansas City, Sanchez, 38th; Feilhaber, 66th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; TJ Zablocki; Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_18,933.

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman, Sam Johnson (Corey Baird, 67th), Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak (Tate Schmitt, 90th), Sebastian Saucedo (Brooks Lennon, 61st); .

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath (Andreu Fontas, 62nd), Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic; Felipe Gutierrez, Nicolas Hasler, Ilie Sanchez (Benny Feilhaber, 71st), Gedion Zelalem; Gerso Fernandes, Krisztian Nemeth (Yohan Croizet, 46th), Daniel Salloi.

