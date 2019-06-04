NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through June 3, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Shartin N (25) 6pm 7-6-0-0 335 1 2. Atlanta (2) 4tm 2-2-0-0 230 5 3. Western Fame (2) 6ph 8-5-1-1 212 2 4. Captain Crunch (2) 3pc 2-2-0-0 191 3 5. Greenshoe (3) 3tc 2-2-0-0 189 9 6. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 3-3-0-0 141 4 7. Gimpanzee 3tc 1-1-0-0 101 7 8. Lather Up 4ph 4-3-0-0 81 — 9. McWicked (1) 8ph 1-1-0-0 74 10 10. Courtly Choice 4ph 4-2-0-0 64 6

Also: Done Well 29, Highalator 29, Rodeo Rock 29, Sunny Dee 22, Bettor Joy N 21, Caviart Ally 21, Six Pack 21, Warrawee Ubeaut 17, The Wall 16, Workin Ona Mystery 16, Guardian Angel As 14, Evident Beauty 13, Century Farroh 9, Ideal Jimmy 9, Southwind Ozzi 9, Tequila Monday 7, Queen Of The Pride 5, Sintra 4, Apple Bottom Jeans 3, Swandre The Giant 3, Swansea 3, Thinkbig Dreambig 3, Castle Flight 2, Keystone Abbey 1, Musical Rhythm 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.