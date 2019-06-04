Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Standardbred Poll

June 4, 2019 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through June 3, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Shartin N (25) 6pm 7-6-0-0 335 1
2. Atlanta (2) 4tm 2-2-0-0 230 5
3. Western Fame (2) 6ph 8-5-1-1 212 2
4. Captain Crunch (2) 3pc 2-2-0-0 191 3
5. Greenshoe (3) 3tc 2-2-0-0 189 9
6. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 3-3-0-0 141 4
7. Gimpanzee 3tc 1-1-0-0 101 7
8. Lather Up 4ph 4-3-0-0 81
9. McWicked (1) 8ph 1-1-0-0 74 10
10. Courtly Choice 4ph 4-2-0-0 64 6

Also: Done Well 29, Highalator 29, Rodeo Rock 29, Sunny Dee 22, Bettor Joy N 21, Caviart Ally 21, Six Pack 21, Warrawee Ubeaut 17, The Wall 16, Workin Ona Mystery 16, Guardian Angel As 14, Evident Beauty 13, Century Farroh 9, Ideal Jimmy 9, Southwind Ozzi 9, Tequila Monday 7, Queen Of The Pride 5, Sintra 4, Apple Bottom Jeans 3, Swandre The Giant 3, Swansea 3, Thinkbig Dreambig 3, Castle Flight 2, Keystone Abbey 1, Musical Rhythm 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.