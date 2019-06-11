Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Standardbred Poll

June 11, 2019 12:23 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through June 10, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Shartin N (30) 6pm 8-7-0-0 344 1
2. Atlanta (2) 4tm 3-3-0-0 266 2
3. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 4-4-0-0 198 6
4. Greenshoe (2) 3tc 2-2-0-0 192 5
5. Western Fame 6ph 8-5-1-1 153 3
6. Hannelore Hanover 7tm 2-1-0-0 117
7. Captain Crunch 3pc 3-2-0-0 116 4
8. Gimpanzee 3tc 1-1-0-0 91 7
9. Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 3-3-0-0 72
10. Workin Ona Mystery 3pc 3-3-0-0 69

Also: McWicked (1) 59, Courtly Choice 54, Lather Up 43, Highalator 32, Done Well 14, Caviart Ally 13, None Bettor A 12, Bettor Joy N 11, Evident Beauty 11, Crystal Fashion 7, Pilot Discretion 5, Only Take Cash 4, Quincy Blue Chip 4, Southwind Ozzi 4, Always A Prince 3, Ideal Jimmy 3, Sunny Dee 3, Swandre The Giant 3, Tall Drink Hanover 3, Guardian Angel As 2, Queen Of The Pride 2, Six Pack 2, Swansea 2, The Downtown Bus 2, The Wall 2, Treacherous Reign 2, De Los Cielos Deo 1, Keystone Abbey 1, Rich And Miserable 1, Rodeo Rock 1, Will Take Charge 1.

