June 25, 2019 11:55 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through June 24, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Shartin N (24) 6pm 9-8-0-0 334 1
2. Atlanta (8) 4tm 5-5-0-0 313 2
3. Captain Crunch (1) 3pc 4-3-0-0 273 3
4. Greenshoe (2) 3tc 3-3-0-0 227 4
5. Western Fame 6ph 9-6-1-1 145 6
6. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 5-4-1-0 131 5
7. Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 5-4-1-0 115 8
8. Gimpanzee 3tc 1-1-0-0 80 9
9. Treacherous Reign 3pf 5-4-0-1 58 7
10. Lather Up 4ph 6-4-0-1 50

Also: Pilot Discretion 40, Jimmy Freight 22, Hannelore Hanover 21, Workin Ona Mystery 19, Highalator 16, McWicked 15, None Bettor A 13, Bettor Joy N 7, Courtly Choice 7, Green Manalishi S 7, Proof 6, Rich And Miserable 6, Southwind Ozzi 4, Haveoneforme 3, Boadicea 2, Evident Beauty 2, Quincy Blue Chip 2, Tall Drink Hanover 2, Caviart Ally 1, Fiftydallarbill 1, Six Pack 1, Swansea 1, Will Take Charge 1.

