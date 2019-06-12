Stanley Cup Game 7 Results

June 16, 2011 — Boston Bruins 4, Vancouver Canucks 0
June 12, 2009 — Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Detroit Red Wings 1
June 19, 2006 — Carolina Hurricanes 3, Edmonton Oilers 1
June 7, 2004 — Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Calgary Flames 1
June 9, 2003 — New Jersey Devils 3, Anaheim Mighty Ducks 0
June 9, 2001 — Colorado Avalanche 3, New Jersey Devils 1
June 14, 1994 — New York Rangers 3, Vancouver Canucks 2
May 31, 1987 — Edmonton Oilers 3, Philadelphia Flyers 1
May 18, 1971 — Montreal Canadiens 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2
May 1, 1965 — Montreal Canadiens 4, Chicago Blackhawks 0
April 25, 1964 — Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Detroit Red Wings 0
April 14, 1955 — Detroit Red Wings 3, Montreal Canadiens 1
April 16, 1954 — Detroit Red Wings 2, Montreal Canadiens 1, OT
April 21, 1950 — Detroit Red Wings 4, New York Rangers 3, 2OT
April 22, 1945 — Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Detroit Red Wings 1
April 18, 1942 — Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Detroit Red Wings 1
