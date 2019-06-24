Listen Live Sports

Stars get Hartman from Flyers in trade for Pitlick

June 24, 2019 6:58 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have acquired right wing Ryan Hartman from the Philadelphia Flyers for center Tyler Pitlick.

The trade was announced Monday, two days after the end of the NHL draft and a week before the start of free agency.

Hartman had 12 goals and 14 assists while playing 83 regular-season games last season. He played 64 games for Nashville before getting traded to Philadelphia, where he played 19 more.

The 24-year-old Hartman has 42 goals and 47 assists in 245 career games over five seasons with Chicago, Nashville and Philadelphia. He was the 30th overall pick when Chicago drafted him in the first round in 2013.

Pitlick had eight goals and four assists in 47 games for Dallas, and then played in six playoff games for the Stars.

Edmonton picked Pitlick in the second round (31st overall) in the 2010 draft.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

