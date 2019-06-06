Listen Live Sports

Stars re-sign Mattias Janmark, Roman Polak to 1-year deals

June 6, 2019 7:17 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars are bringing back forward Mattias Janmark and defenseman Roman Polak on one-year contracts.

Janmark’s $2.3 million contract announced Thursday matches his salary from the 2018-19 season, when he had a career-high 19 assists among 25 points as the Stars reached the second round of the playoffs. The 26-year-old was set to become a restricted free agent.

Janmark played in 81 games for the second straight year. He had three points in seven playoff games. Dallas lost Game 7 to St. Louis in the second round. Janmark has spent all three of his seasons with the Stars, recording 88 points (40 goals, 48 assists) in 235 regular-season games.

Polak re-signed for $1.75 million rather than become an unrestricted free agent again a year after joining the Stars. The 33-year-old had team highs of 152 blocked shots and 69 penalty minutes to go with nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 77 games.

In 13 seasons that included stints with St. Louis, San Jose and Toronto, Polak has 136 points (26 goals, 110 assists).

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

