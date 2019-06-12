Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steve Adams named to New Zealand World Champs squad

June 12, 2019 11:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams has been named to New Zealand’s provisional squad for the basketball World Cup but is not expected to play because of long-standing feud with Basketball New Zealand.

Adams’ name was included among 25 players New Zealand submitted Thursday to the world governing body FIBA. The list will be trimmed to 12 players for the world tournament which begins in China on Aug. 31.

Adams, who is New Zealand’s only NBA player, hasn’t expressly ruled himself out of the tournament and New Zealand coach Paul Henare says Basketball New Zealand has been in regular contact with his management but not Adams himself.

“Obviously we would love to have him but ultimately that decision comes down to Steve,” Henare said.

Advertisement

In a recent book on his early career, Adams complained of the treatment he received from Basketball New Zealand as a young player. Lingering resentment over that treatment is thought to be behind Adams’ decision not to play for New Zealand so far.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Auckland native Jack Salt, who won the NCAA championship this year with the University of Virginia, is also unavailable.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.