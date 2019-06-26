Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Storm-Aces, Box

June 26, 2019 12:09 am
 
SEATTLE (56)

Clark 2-11 0-0 6, Howard 5-16 2-4 14, Loyd 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 1-2 0-0 2, Zellous 4-10 2-2 11, Canada 1-9 1-4 3, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 5-10 0-0 11, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-7 0-0 5, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 22-73 5-10 56.

LAS VEGAS (60)

Cambage 5-12 4-6 14, J.Young 0-4 0-0 0, McBride 4-15 4-4 12, Plum 1-6 0-0 3, Wilson 4-15 4-5 12, Colson 1-4 0-0 3, Hamby 4-6 1-3 9, Rodgers 1-3 0-0 3, Swords 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-70 13-18 60.

Seattle 9 23 11 13—56
Las Vegas 15 21 11 13—60

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-30 (Howard 2-6, Clark 2-6, Langhorne 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-4, Zellous 1-4, Canada 0-3, Whitcomb 0-5), Las Vegas 3-17 (Colson 1-1, Rodgers 1-3, Plum 1-4, Hamby 0-1, J.Young 0-1, McBride 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 40 (Howard 12), Las Vegas 41 (Cambage 13). Assists_Seattle 15 (Canada, Whitcomb, Clark 3), Las Vegas 17 (Colson 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 16, Las Vegas 12. A_4,215 (12,000).

