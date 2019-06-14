Storm-Mystics, Box

SEATTLE (74)

Canada 1-6 2-2 4, Clark 2-3 1-2 6, Howard 7-18 4-4 19, Loyd 6-14 1-1 14, Russell 7-9 1-2 15, Dietrick 0-1 0-0 0, Langhorne 0-1 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-2 0-0 5, Whitcomb 3-7 1-1 9, Zellous 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-63 10-12 74.

WASHINGTON (71)

Atkins 3-11 0-0 7, Cloud 2-7 3-4 8, Delle Donne 7-22 3-4 19, Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Toliver 1-3 2-2 5, Hawkins 3-4 1-1 8, Peddy 0-0 2-2 2, Powers 4-12 5-7 16, Walker-Kimbrough 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-66 16-20 71.

Seattle 24 14 14 22—74 Washington 26 20 17 8—71

3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-17 (Whitcomb 2-6, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-1, Clark 1-1, Loyd 1-3, Howard 1-5, Dietrick 0-1), Washington 9-26 (Powers 3-7, Delle Donne 2-6, Toliver 1-1, Hawkins 1-2, Cloud 1-4, Atkins 1-5, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1). Fouled Out_Powers. Rebounds_Seattle 40 (Russell, Howard 11), Washington 30 (Delle Donne, Sanders 8). Assists_Seattle 15 (Clark 5), Washington 16 (Cloud 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 20, Washington 17. Technicals_Seattle coach Storm (Defensive three second), Toliver 2. A_3,654 (4,200).

