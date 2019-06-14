Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Storm-Mystics, Box

June 14, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SEATTLE (74)

Canada 1-6 2-2 4, Clark 2-3 1-2 6, Howard 7-18 4-4 19, Loyd 6-14 1-1 14, Russell 7-9 1-2 15, Dietrick 0-1 0-0 0, Langhorne 0-1 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-2 0-0 5, Whitcomb 3-7 1-1 9, Zellous 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-63 10-12 74.

WASHINGTON (71)

Atkins 3-11 0-0 7, Cloud 2-7 3-4 8, Delle Donne 7-22 3-4 19, Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Toliver 1-3 2-2 5, Hawkins 3-4 1-1 8, Peddy 0-0 2-2 2, Powers 4-12 5-7 16, Walker-Kimbrough 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-66 16-20 71.

Seattle 24 14 14 22—74
Washington 26 20 17 8—71

3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-17 (Whitcomb 2-6, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-1, Clark 1-1, Loyd 1-3, Howard 1-5, Dietrick 0-1), Washington 9-26 (Powers 3-7, Delle Donne 2-6, Toliver 1-1, Hawkins 1-2, Cloud 1-4, Atkins 1-5, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1). Fouled Out_Powers. Rebounds_Seattle 40 (Russell, Howard 11), Washington 30 (Delle Donne, Sanders 8). Assists_Seattle 15 (Clark 5), Washington 16 (Cloud 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 20, Washington 17. Technicals_Seattle coach Storm (Defensive three second), Toliver 2. A_3,654 (4,200).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.