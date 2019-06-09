Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Storm-Sky, Box

June 9, 2019 8:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SEATTLE (71)

Canada 3-11 0-0 7, Clark 3-4 0-0 7, Howard 8-18 4-4 20, Loyd 6-16 7-7 20, Russell 3-7 2-2 8, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 2-4 2-5 6, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-2 1-1 1, Whitcomb 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 26-68 16-19 71.

CHICAGO (78)

DeShields 3-11 0-0 7, Dolson 7-8 0-0 15, Lavender 2-8 2-2 6, Quigley 1-5 1-1 4, Vandersloot 4-9 1-2 11, Copper 3-6 2-2 9, Parker 8-16 1-1 18, Samuelson 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 2-7 1-3 5. Totals 31-73 8-11 78.

Seattle 16 18 19 18—71
Chicago 29 15 18 16—78

3-Point Goals_Seattle 3-18 (Clark 1-1, Canada 1-2, Loyd 1-7, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Howard 0-3, Whitcomb 0-4), Chicago 8-22 (Vandersloot 2-5, Parker 1-1, DeShields 1-2, Copper 1-2, Dolson 1-2, Samuelson 1-3, Quigley 1-3, Lavender 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 22 (Canada, Russell 6), Chicago 45 (Parker 11). Assists_Seattle 15 (Canada 5), Chicago 20 (Vandersloot 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 13, Chicago 16. Technicals_Seattle coach Storm (Defensive three second), Vandersloot, Chicago coach Sky (Delay of game). A_5,032 (10,387).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.