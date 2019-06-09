Storm-Sky, Box

SEATTLE (71)

Canada 3-11 0-0 7, Clark 3-4 0-0 7, Howard 8-18 4-4 20, Loyd 6-16 7-7 20, Russell 3-7 2-2 8, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 2-4 2-5 6, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-2 1-1 1, Whitcomb 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 26-68 16-19 71.

CHICAGO (78)

DeShields 3-11 0-0 7, Dolson 7-8 0-0 15, Lavender 2-8 2-2 6, Quigley 1-5 1-1 4, Vandersloot 4-9 1-2 11, Copper 3-6 2-2 9, Parker 8-16 1-1 18, Samuelson 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 2-7 1-3 5. Totals 31-73 8-11 78.

Seattle 16 18 19 18—71 Chicago 29 15 18 16—78

3-Point Goals_Seattle 3-18 (Clark 1-1, Canada 1-2, Loyd 1-7, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Howard 0-3, Whitcomb 0-4), Chicago 8-22 (Vandersloot 2-5, Parker 1-1, DeShields 1-2, Copper 1-2, Dolson 1-2, Samuelson 1-3, Quigley 1-3, Lavender 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 22 (Canada, Russell 6), Chicago 45 (Parker 11). Assists_Seattle 15 (Canada 5), Chicago 20 (Vandersloot 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 13, Chicago 16. Technicals_Seattle coach Storm (Defensive three second), Vandersloot, Chicago coach Sky (Delay of game). A_5,032 (10,387).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.