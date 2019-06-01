Storm-Sky, Box

SEATTLE (79)

Canada 4-13 2-2 11, Langhorne 1-5 0-0 2, Loyd 7-20 0-0 17, Mosqueda-Lewis 6-9 3-3 16, N.Howard 9-16 3-4 21, A.Howard 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 2-4 1-2 5, Whitcomb 1-8 0-0 3, Zellous 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 31-79 11-13 79.

CHICAGO (83)

DeShields 9-14 1-1 21, Dolson 3-8 0-0 6, Lavender 4-8 0-0 8, Quigley 11-17 0-0 25, Vandersloot 3-6 3-4 10, Copper 2-6 0-0 4, Ndour 3-3 0-0 7, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 4-5 83.

Seattle 25 21 18 15—79 Chicago 28 20 19 16—83

3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-28 (Loyd 3-8, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-3, Canada 1-4, Whitcomb 1-7, A.Howard 0-1, Langhorne 0-1, N.Howard 0-4), Chicago 7-22 (Quigley 3-6, DeShields 2-5, Ndour 1-1, Vandersloot 1-2, Copper 0-1, Parker 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Dolson 0-2, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 35 (N.Howard 9), Chicago 37 (Vandersloot 8). Assists_Seattle 18 (Canada 6), Chicago 27 (Vandersloot 11). Total Fouls_Seattle 8, Chicago 12. A_7,063 (10,387).

