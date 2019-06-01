Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Storm-Sky, Box

June 1, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SEATTLE (79)

Canada 4-13 2-2 11, Langhorne 1-5 0-0 2, Loyd 7-20 0-0 17, Mosqueda-Lewis 6-9 3-3 16, N.Howard 9-16 3-4 21, A.Howard 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 2-4 1-2 5, Whitcomb 1-8 0-0 3, Zellous 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 31-79 11-13 79.

CHICAGO (83)

DeShields 9-14 1-1 21, Dolson 3-8 0-0 6, Lavender 4-8 0-0 8, Quigley 11-17 0-0 25, Vandersloot 3-6 3-4 10, Copper 2-6 0-0 4, Ndour 3-3 0-0 7, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 4-5 83.

Seattle 25 21 18 15—79
Chicago 28 20 19 16—83

3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-28 (Loyd 3-8, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-3, Canada 1-4, Whitcomb 1-7, A.Howard 0-1, Langhorne 0-1, N.Howard 0-4), Chicago 7-22 (Quigley 3-6, DeShields 2-5, Ndour 1-1, Vandersloot 1-2, Copper 0-1, Parker 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Dolson 0-2, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 35 (N.Howard 9), Chicago 37 (Vandersloot 8). Assists_Seattle 18 (Canada 6), Chicago 27 (Vandersloot 11). Total Fouls_Seattle 8, Chicago 12. A_7,063 (10,387).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.