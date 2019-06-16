Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Storm-Sun, Box

June 16, 2019 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SEATTLE (67)

Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 7-16 6-8 20, Loyd 6-15 2-2 15, Russell 3-3 3-4 9, Langhorne 0-2 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-3 1-1 7, Zellous 6-12 2-3 14. Totals 25-57 14-18 67.

CONNECTICUT (81)

A.Thomas 9-13 2-3 20, J.Jones 6-11 0-0 13, J.Thomas 1-7 0-0 3, Stricklen 6-11 0-0 16, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Anigwe 2-4 2-2 6, Banham 1-5 0-0 2, Clarendon 1-3 2-2 4, Holmes 2-2 0-0 5, Tuck 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 32-66 8-9 81.

Seattle 17 16 21 13—67
Connecticut 28 16 12 25—81

3-Point Goals_Seattle 3-13 (Whitcomb 2-3, Loyd 1-2, Howard 0-1, Langhorne 0-1, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Clark 0-2, Zellous 0-3), Connecticut 9-20 (Stricklen 4-8, Williams 1-1, Holmes 1-1, Tuck 1-1, J.Thomas 1-3, J.Jones 1-3, Banham 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Howard 8), Connecticut 33 (J.Jones 11). Assists_Seattle 16 (Dietrick, Clark 3), Connecticut 23 (J.Jones 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 11, Connecticut 15. Technicals_Connecticut coach Sun (Defensive three second). A_7,773 (9,323).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.