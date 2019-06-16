Storm-Sun, Box

SEATTLE (67)

Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 7-16 6-8 20, Loyd 6-15 2-2 15, Russell 3-3 3-4 9, Langhorne 0-2 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-3 1-1 7, Zellous 6-12 2-3 14. Totals 25-57 14-18 67.

CONNECTICUT (81)

A.Thomas 9-13 2-3 20, J.Jones 6-11 0-0 13, J.Thomas 1-7 0-0 3, Stricklen 6-11 0-0 16, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Anigwe 2-4 2-2 6, Banham 1-5 0-0 2, Clarendon 1-3 2-2 4, Holmes 2-2 0-0 5, Tuck 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 32-66 8-9 81.

Seattle 17 16 21 13—67 Connecticut 28 16 12 25—81

3-Point Goals_Seattle 3-13 (Whitcomb 2-3, Loyd 1-2, Howard 0-1, Langhorne 0-1, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Clark 0-2, Zellous 0-3), Connecticut 9-20 (Stricklen 4-8, Williams 1-1, Holmes 1-1, Tuck 1-1, J.Thomas 1-3, J.Jones 1-3, Banham 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Howard 8), Connecticut 33 (J.Jones 11). Assists_Seattle 16 (Dietrick, Clark 3), Connecticut 23 (J.Jones 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 11, Connecticut 15. Technicals_Connecticut coach Sun (Defensive three second). A_7,773 (9,323).

