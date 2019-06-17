Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Student says college failed to protect her from ‘predator’

June 17, 2019 10:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence College sophomore says in a lawsuit the school failed to investigate and protect her from being sexually harassed and assaulted by a male student she calls a “predator.”

The Providence Journal reports that the sophomore from Fairfax, Virginia, who is on medical leave, says in the federal suit the college discriminated against her in violation of Title IX by allowing the male student to repeatedly harass her and other women.

She alleges he sexually touched her, followed her, and violated a no-contact order and despite her complaints the school took no action against him.

She seeks unspecified damages for pain and suffering and damage to her educational career.

Advertisement

The college is seeking to have the suit dismissed, and disputes the plaintiff’s characterizations of its actions and responses.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.